CVS, Walmart, Walgreens Owe $650M In Ohio Opioid Fallout

By Eric Heisig (August 17, 2022, 11:51 AM EDT) -- A federal judge in Cleveland said Wednesday that three major pharmacy chains must pay more than $650 million to fund a 15-year plan to address the fallout from opioid abuse in two northeast Ohio counties, delivering a blow to pharmacy companies as more cases make their way to trial. Judge Dan Aaron Polster of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio wrote in his ruling — the first such one for any trial the pharmacies have faced as part of sprawling opioid litigation — that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart will pay the money jointly and severally to set up...

