How Cos. Can Track Infrastructure Act Projects — And Funds

By Nena Lenz (June 14, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Over the next five years, $1.2 trillion in federal funds will flow to thousands of infrastructure-related projects throughout the nation thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or IIJA. Contractors in construction, architecture, engineering and design are anxious to identify opportunities to participate in funded infrastructure projects. But it could take months, or even years, before they see IIJA-funded project requests for proposals. In the meantime, savvy contractors can position themselves to win future projects by defining which types of funded projects are most likely to offer contracting opportunities, and then following the flow of federal money into those projects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS