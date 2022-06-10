Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, OKO Group, Bay Road Partners

By Andrew McIntyre (June 10, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has canceled plans to lease 225,000 square feet of warehouse space in Coral Springs, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The e-commerce giant has called off plans to lease space at 4000 N.W. 126th Ave. and the space is now up for sublease, according to the report, which noted that an unknown buyer had purchased the property in late 2021. OKO Group has wrapped up a $754 million loan from JPMorgan Chase for a hotel and residential condo project in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The three-year loan is for Aman New York, which...

