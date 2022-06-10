Chancery Jurisdiction Dispute Sidetracks BDO Smear Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (June 10, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Late-inning disagreements over Delaware Court of Chancery jurisdiction sidetracked on Friday a BDO USA LLP bid for sanctions against a former partner who admitted lying in deposition testimony about destroying records and evidence tied to a smear campaign against the big accounting firm. Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick's order for post-argument briefs on the issues or next steps also could delay action on an overarching BDO suit seeking damages from Eric Jia-Sobota's company, EverGlade Global Inc. EverGlade's resources were allegedly tapped by Jia-Sobota for use in a "boycottBDO" social media smear campaign, which had accounts with YouTube, Twitter and teamblind.com....

