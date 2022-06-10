Roy Moore Meets Doubtful 2nd Circ. In Defamation Appeal

By Rachel Scharf (June 10, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared skeptical Friday of Roy Moore's attempt to revive a $95 million defamation suit over his appearance on the Showtime series "Who Is America?" featuring comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Moore, the former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, is appealing the dismissal of claims that the "Borat" star, disguised as an Israeli "anti-terrorism expert," tricked him into sitting down for an interview in 2018. During the interview, Cohen brought out a metal detector-like prop he said was made by the Israeli army to detect pedophiles, and the device beeped when passed over Moore. In a July 2021...

