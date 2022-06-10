3M Earplug MDL Sent To Mediation To Avoid 'Flooding' Courts

By Mike Curley (June 10, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing the massive multidistrict litigation over 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs ordered the parties on Friday to begin mediation next month and attempt to reach a good faith settlement before district courts are "flooded" with cases from the MDL. In the order, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers said the MDL is at a "critical juncture," with all evidence necessary to evaluate claims from the plaintiffs having been identified, and the conclusion of 16 bellwether cases giving the parties a clear idea of the risks and likely outcomes of litigation. "At this stage, there can be no reasonable dispute that the litigants...

