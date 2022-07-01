The Biggest Enviro Policy Moves Of 2022: Midyear Report

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 1, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2022 has been filled with important environmental policy developments, from a groundbreaking climate change reporting rule for the financial industry to regulations that strengthen reviews for infrastructure projects that need federal approval. Addressing climate change is atop the Biden administration's environmental agenda and to meet that goal, agencies proposed or finalized rules targeting vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel efficiency as well as power plant emissions. When it comes to water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moved to restore authority to states and tribes that allows them greater control over proposed projects that could impact water quality...

