States Get $853K In Pared Down Shkreli Antitrust Case Fees

By Bryan Koenig (June 10, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge signed off Friday on $853,440.80 in attorney fees for four of the states that successfully sued "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli for an anti-competitive scheme safeguarding a 40-fold price increase for a lifesaving drug, a significant reduction on the more than $2 million initially sought. California stands to recoup $200,272.50 while $328,803.80 will go to Illinois, $87,053 goes to Ohio, and $237,311.50 to Pennsylvania under the supplemental fees bid submitted on May 2 and necessitated by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote's late April order finding that while the four states — out of the seven attorneys general that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS