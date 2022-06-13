Judge OKs $26M Atty Fee In Apple App Store Antitrust Deal

By Dave Simpson (June 13, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave final approval to Apple's $100 million deal resolving class antitrust claims by app developers, and she signed off on $26 million for class counsel attorney fees, splitting the difference between their $27 million request and the $25 million "presumptively reasonable" benchmark. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Friday that while the exact value of the non-monetary relief included in the settlement is hard to quantify, it does provide "significant value" and therefore warrants a "slight increase" of 1% on the standard 25% attorney fees benchmark. "The court recognizes that class counsel has achieved significant benefits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS