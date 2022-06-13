Judge Exits NYC Vaccine Case After Stock Complaints

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 13, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing a suit challenging New York's vaccine mandate for city workers has recused herself, after plaintiffs discovered she owned up to $100,000 in Pfizer Inc. stock. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni of the Southern District of New York was replaced with U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on the case that New York City Department of Education teachers and administrators brought against the city, claiming the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for educators tramples their constitutional right to religious expression. The plaintiffs had petitioned Thursday to remove Judge Caproni, after finding out that she held $50,000 to $100,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS