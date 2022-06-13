DaVita, Ex-CEO Need Civil Case OK To Destroy Criminal Docs

By Celeste Bott (June 13, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Kidney dialysis company DaVita Inc. and its former chief executive have asked an Illinois federal judge for a protective order requiring the government to preserve information from its criminal antitrust case now being sought in civil no-poach litigation, citing obligations they have to destroy their copies of the documents. Roughly two months after a Colorado federal jury acquitted DaVita and former CEO Kent Thiry on all counts of conspiring with three other companies to suppress competition in the market for employees, they told U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood Friday that a protective order was necessary to clear the way for them...

