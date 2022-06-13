Settlement Investigator Sees Red Flags In EB-5 Fraud Deal

By Lauraann Wood (June 13, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A special master investigating a loan that purportedly helped settle an EB-5 investment fraud dispute said in a report filed Monday that an Illinois federal judge will need to dig deeper to determine whether the transaction was ever knowingly misrepresented in court. The special master, Karim H. Mahmoud of Hadef & Partners, said while he still believes the purported loan never actually existed between Bahraini company Awalco Investment Co. WLL and Chicago real estate developers including Carillon Tower/Chicago LP and Symmetry Property Development II LLC, several factors suggest the company and its counsel had initially sought the loan in good faith to resolve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS