NY AG's Opioid Trial Theory Fatally Flawed, Teva Says

By Emily Field (June 13, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals on Friday said a jury verdict deeming it liable for opioid abuse in New York should be overturned because the state's "public nuisance" theory would unleash a never-ending wave of litigation against companies that sell potentially harmful products like soda and SUVs. Teva said that the December verdict should be set aside because, as other courts have ruled, public nuisance claims against manufacturers can't be used to tackle complex social problems like gun violence or prescription drug abuse and that if the verdict is upheld, there's no limit to the claims that will be filed over virtually every social...

