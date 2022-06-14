5th Circ. Panel Walks Back Nokia Win In Patent Pool Case

By Andrew Karpan (June 14, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has indicated that it might have changed its mind about a ruling that found an auto parts supplier could not bring an antitrust case against Nokia Corp. and other telecom businesses that license standard-essential patents covering cellular technologies. The reversal came down Monday afternoon, a little over three months after it issued a 14-page opinion that held the Detroit-based arm of Continental AG did not have a semblance of an antitrust case against Nokia, Sharp Corp. and other technology companies that license their standard-essential patents through a Dallas company called Avanci. "Our prior panel opinion, Continental Automotive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS