Indian Co. Says Awardee's Investors Can't Get $1.3B Award

By Rae Ann Varona (June 15, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Indian government-owned satellite company Antrix Corp. Ltd. told the Ninth Circuit that shareholders of a rival satellite company should not have been allowed to use U.S. courts instead of Indian courts to enforce a nearly $1.3 billion arbitration award. Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. shareholders had asked the Ninth Circuit in April to enforce the award, but Antrix told the appellate court that because the award was given to Devas, only Devas — which is currently under liquidation in India following findings of fraud— had the right to seek enforcement. Antrix said that whatever rights the shareholders had to residual proceeds from...

