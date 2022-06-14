Accellion Could Pay $8.1M In Settlement Over Data Breach

By Matt Perez (June 14, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class whose data was allegedly exposed by a hack on file transfer software vendor Accellion has filed for preliminary approval of a settlement with the company for $8.1 million on Monday, potentially resolving claims against Accellion but not its customers, which include BigLaw firms, corporations, banks and universities. The proposed settlement filed for approval in the Northern District of California would establish a nonreversionary cash fund of $8.1 million to pay for claims, notice and administration costs, any service awards, and any fee award and costs awarded by the court. Class members would have the option of receiving two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS