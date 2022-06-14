BlackBerry Inks $165M Deal To End Investors' Sales Data Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 14, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Smartphone maker Blackberry Ltd. has agreed to pay $165 million to end investors' claims that it hid poor sales numbers for its Z10 smartphone. In a Monday filing, BlackBerry investors Todd Cox and Mary Dinzik told U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon that they had reached the deal after the parties accepted a mediator's proposal to settle the matter the day before jury selection was to commence in the matter. "The settling parties have agreed to enter this stipulation solely to avoid the uncertainties, burden and expense of further litigation and to put the released claims to rest finally and forever," the...

