KBR Reaches $13.7M Deal To Resolve Iraq War FCA Claims

By Craig Clough (June 14, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc. and three related companies reached a $13.67 million settlement with the U.S. government to resolve kickback and False Claims Act allegations connected to federal contracts executed during the early stages of the Iraq War, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. The government's allegations against Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., Kellogg Brown & Root Inc., Kellogg Brown & Root LLC, and Overseas Administration Services Ltd. stem from claims that from 2002 through 2005, KBR employees rigged subcontract bids in exchange for kickbacks, inflated the price of the subcontracts and sought reimbursement of the inflated costs...

