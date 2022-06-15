Kobe Bryant's Academy, Insurer Drop Workers' Comp Fight

By Ivan Moreno (June 15, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Kobe Bryant's basketball academy and its insurer have asked the Ninth Circuit to dismiss their appeal to reopen a settled lawsuit over the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star and eight others that sought to recoup workers' compensation paid to a deceased academy employee. Sports Academy, Sports Academy LLC and The Hartford filed a motion on Tuesday to voluntarily dismiss their appeal, telling the court that the parties involved will pay their own costs and fees. Christina Mauser — who died in the crash along with Bryant, his daughter and six others — was an assistant coach at the Sports...

