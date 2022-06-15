Lathrop GPM Tops Off Franchise Team With Partner In Dallas

By Christine DeRosa (June 15, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Lathrop GPM has hired Carlos White as a partner in its Dallas office, rounding out a group of hires in the firm's franchise and distribution practice over the last three months. In addition to White's hiring on Monday, the firm has added three associates: Kevin Graff, who will work in Chicago, and Jason Johnson and Rachel O'Connor, who will be based in Minneapolis. "Carlos, Kevin, Jason and Rachel all add a unique set of skills to the firm, from a wealth of knowledge advising both domestic and international franchise systems to diverse backgrounds that bring unique perspectives to the practice," Cameron Garrison, the...

