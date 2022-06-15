Pension Plans Assail Denmark's Bid For Win In $2B Tax Case

By Theresa Schliep (June 15, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Several U.S. pension plans urged a New York federal court Wednesday to reject the Danish tax agency's bid for victory without trial in its $2.1 billion fraud case, arguing it would require the court to impermissibly enforce foreign laws. In a memorandum, the pension plans told the court to reject a request from Denmark's tax agency for a decision finding that they were not entitled to refunds for taxes paid on dividends of Danish securities. The tax agency, known as Skat, has alleged the plans pretended to own Danish securities, claimed to pay withholding tax on dividends to shareholders and then...

