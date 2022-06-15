SF Opioid Crisis Not From Allergan's Market Share, Judge Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 15, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- An economics expert for Allergan testified Wednesday in a bellwether opioid bench trial that the "extremely small" market share and promotion done for the company's two branded opioids could not have substantially contributed to San Francisco's opioid crisis. Margaret Kyle, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also told the court that there wasn't evidence that the marketing done for Allergan's branded opioids — Kadian and Norco — caused or substantially contributed to San Francisco's overdose and addiction crisis. "The market shares of these two products were extremely small, minimal, negligible," Kyle told the court. "[Also],...

