Ind. High Court Suspends Ex-Casino GC After Tax Fraud Plea

By Christine DeRosa (June 16, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel and vice president of an Indiana gaming company has been suspended from practicing law in the state after he pled guilty to tax fraud in April. John Keeler, who worked for gaming company New Centaur LLC, admitted that the company's 2016 tax return concealed illegal corporate contributions to a local Republican committee. The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order of interim suspension on June 9, effective immediately, due to Keeler's guilty plea. The order, signed by Chief Justice of Indiana Loretta H. Rush, states that the suspension shall continue until the court issues another order or there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS