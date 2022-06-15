DaVita Must Return Rather Than Destroy No-Poach Docs

By Bryan Koenig (June 15, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Wednesday ordered DaVita to return rather than destroy confidential documents produced by the U.S. Department of Justice in its failed criminal no-poach case against the dialysis giant, giving a minor win to follow-on civil plaintiffs who hoped the documents would be preserved for possible use in their litigation. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson refused to let the civil plaintiffs, pursuing three consolidated cases in the Northern District of Illinois, intervene in the criminal case so that they could get an extension on the June 20 deadline when DaVita and former CEO Kent Thiry were supposed to destroy any...

