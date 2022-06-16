Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Celtic Attacker Denied New Trial On Separate Charge

By Brian Dowling (June 16, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of assaulting former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce in 2000 won't get a new trial for an unrelated attack years later due to alleged issues with his defense lawyer's trial decisions, the First Circuit said Wednesday.

Trevor Watson, who was found guilty of assault in connection with the stabbing attack on Pierce, is currently serving a 30-year sentence for trying to kill his longtime friend, Curtis Best, in 2010, allegedly to prevent Best from cooperating with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

Watson, in his appeal to the First Circuit for the informant stabbing, said the defense offered by...

