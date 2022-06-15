Maxwell Calls Epstein 'Mastermind,' Slams 20-Year Term Rec

By Lauren Berg (June 15, 2022, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday asked a Manhattan federal judge to give her a lighter sentence than the 20 years that U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services recommended she serve following her sex-trafficking conviction, saying she shouldn't bear the punishment that "would have been appropriate for Jeffrey Epstein." Maxwell, who is set to be sentenced on June 28, said she should receive a sentence below the 240 months that the probation office recommended, arguing in her 77-page sentencing memorandum that Epstein was the "mastermind" and "principal abuser" in a scheme that victimized underaged girls "for his personal gratification." Maxwell in December was found...

