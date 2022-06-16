Dogecoin Buyer Accuses Musk Of Fraud In $258B Suit

By Elise Hansen (June 16, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A dogecoin buyer sued Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX for $258 billion on Thursday, saying they orchestrated a pyramid scheme by hyping the joke cryptocurrency, which has since plunged in value. Keith Johnson told a New York federal court that Musk — the self-proclaimed "Dogefather" — and his two companies have engaged in an "illegal wire fraud enterprise," an illegal gambling business, common-law fraud and false advertising, among other allegations. Musk, a billionaire, is CEO of electric-car maker Tesla Inc. and spacecraft company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which goes by SpaceX. "Musk used his pedestal as world's richest man to operate...

