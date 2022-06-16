Dunkin' Wants Troutman Pepper DQ'd From Slogan Suit

By Greg Lamm (June 16, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Dunkin' Brands Group wants a Florida federal court to disqualify Troutman Pepper from representing a company accusing the coffee and doughnut chain of trademark infringement, saying the law firm also represents a Dunkin' subsidiary in a separate case. In a motion to disqualify counsel, Dunkin' said that Troutman Pepper has been representing Dunkin' Donuts Franchising LLC in a lawsuit in New Jersey state court. Dunkin' argues that creates a conflict of interest because Troutman Pepper also represents Sonate Corp., which is suing Dunkin' Brands and Beyond Meat on allegations their advertising for a plant-based sausage breakfast sandwich infringed Sonate's "Where Great Taste Is...

