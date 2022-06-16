Insurer Loses Bid To Limit Boston Hotel's Virus Losses

By Ben Zigterman (June 16, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rejected Endurance American Specialty Insurance's attempt to limit its coverage of COVID-19-related losses to the operator of the Boston Marriott Long Wharf, the site of one of the pandemic's first major "super-spreader" events. A federal judge rejected an insurer's attempt to limit its coverage of losses related to COVID-19 to the operator of the Boston Marriott Long Wharf, which was the site of one of the pandemic's first major "super-spreader" events. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes) U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney found in a 29-page order Wednesday that Sunstone Hotel Investors' losses couldn't be limited to the period...

