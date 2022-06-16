Amtrak's Insurers Aim To Cap Tunnel Rebuilding Coverage

By Hope Patti (June 16, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- It is too soon to decide Amtrak's suit for additional coverage beyond the $125 million it has already received for flood damage to the Hudson Tunnel after Superstorm Sandy, excess insurers told a New York federal court, saying there are still material issues of fact that need to be resolved. The insurers, including Commonwealth Insurance Co. and five others, said in a memo filed Wednesday that Amtrak has not established that it is entitled to demolition and increased cost of construction coverage for the reconstruction of the Hudson Tunnel, making its request for judgment premature. "None of the requirements for DICC...

