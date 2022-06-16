Avenatti Cops To Stealing From Clients, Without A Plea Deal

By Gina Kim (June 16, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti, who's already serving five years for trying to extort $25 million from Nike and for defrauding his former client Stormy Daniels, pled guilty Thursday in California federal court to four counts of wire fraud and one count of tax fraud, without a plea agreement with prosecutors. Donning a gray sweater, beige pants and glasses, the embattled attorney who fell from grace after skyrocketing to fame in 2018 for his representation of adult actress Daniels in her suit against former President Donald Trump and even mulling a presidential run, admitted to stealing settlement funds from four former clients, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS