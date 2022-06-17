Yale Law Prof Defends Allergan In SF Opioid Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 16, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A Yale University law professor — the final live defense witness in a bellwether opioid bench trial in San Francisco — testified Thursday that Allergan entities were not responsible for the conduct of Alpharma, a company that had owned a branded opioid called Kadian that Allergan later acquired. Yale University law professor Jonathan Macey said he was retained by Allergan Finance LLC, Allergan Sales LLC, Allergan USA Inc. and Allergan PLC to differentiate — from a corporate governance perspective — the relationships among the four defendants, along with generic drug companies the defendants once owned that were acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS