NFL's GC Testifies To Fake Insurance Calls In $63M Fraud Trial

By Rachel Scharf (June 16, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The National Football League's general counsel took the stand Thursday in a $63 million health care fraud trial against a Long Island medical biller, telling jurors he was impersonated on phone calls with NFL insurance processors. Federal prosecutors in Islip called Jeffrey Pash as a witness on the fourth day of Mathew James' criminal trial before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert. James, the former head of third-party medical billing company Leale Inc., is charged with submitting exaggerated claims and posing as patients to beg insurers for coverage. With Pash on the stand, prosecutors played tapes of calls placed in 2018 to...

