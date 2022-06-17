Pa. Judge Allows Vendors Back Into Pittsburgh's Airport

By Faith Williams (June 17, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge has put a halt to the eviction of the Pittsburgh airport's mall vendors by the Allegheny County Airport Authority, ruling the authority breached a contract between it and the company that oversees the mall's tenants. On Thursday, the Honorable Christine A. Ward ordered the airport to allow all Fraport Pittsburgh employees and tenants access to the airport after it locked them out over a lease dispute. The order came after Fraport made an emergency motion seeking an injunction barring the ACAA from attempting to kick out the tenants. An existing lease provides Fraport, formerly known as Airmall...

