Colonial Pipeline Co. Escapes Cybersecurity Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (June 17, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed a suit from consumers alleging Colonial Pipeline Co.'s inadequate cybersecurity defenses led to a ransomware attack that led to system outages, finding the consumers hadn't proven that they had a private or common right to purchase retail gasoline. The consumers had alleged a claim for public nuisance because Colonial "knowingly deprived the public of access to gasoline," according to U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen's order, but he determined that the claim couldn't stand because the consumers failed to show that Colonial's pipeline shutdown prevented the public from exercising a right common to all....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS