Insurer, Hotels Drop Dispute Over Sex Trafficking Cases

By Josh Liberatore (June 21, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- An insurer has ended its suit seeking to avoid covering hotel companies that were facing negligence and liability claims in sex trafficking cases, telling a Georgia federal judge that the underlying litigation has been settled. Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and Georgia companies Lincoln Hotels LLC and Lincoln Hospitality Group LLC filed on Friday a joint stipulation of dismissal. The insurer launched the declaratory judgment suit in October 2020, saying it didn't need to cover the hotel companies and their New Jersey-based franchisors Days Inn Worldwide Inc. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. for the underlying suits also in Georgia federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS