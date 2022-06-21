British Airways Injury Suit Slated For October Trial

By Brian Dowling (June 21, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A British Airways passenger who fell off a mobile staircase at Heathrow Airport will bring her personal injury claims against the airline to a Massachusetts federal jury in October, following the First Circuit's revival of the suit this year. U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni during a Tuesday status conference set Oct. 17 for Jennifer Moore's trial against British Airways. Moore broke both her legs when she misjudged the height of the bottom step of the mobile staircase brought for her British Airways flight that had landed at Heathrow in September 2018. Judge Mastroianni handed British Airways an early win against...

