Ex-Coach Asks To Avoid Prison After 'Varsity Blues' Testimony

By Chris Villani (June 21, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A former University of Southern California soccer coach argued Tuesday that she should avoid prison time after admitting to making fake profiles for Lori Loughlin's daughter and others as part of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal and testifying during two successful prosecutions. Laura Janke admitted to working with scheme honcho William "Rick" Singer to falsify athletic credentials for the children of wealthy parents to ensure their admission to top schools. She pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and took the stand twice on the government's behalf, and her attorneys pushed for U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to sentence her to time...

