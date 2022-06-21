Altice Gets Initial OK For Employee Data Breach Settlement

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 21, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a deal Altice USA inked to settle class claims that the cable giant failed to protect more than 52,000 current and former employees' personal information and prevent a 2019 phishing attack that left them vulnerable to hackers. In his Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman also scheduled a final approval hearing for Oct. 7. "The court preliminarily finds that, subject to the final approval hearing, the settlement agreement falls within the range of possible approval as fair, reasonable, adequate and in the best interests of the settlement class...

