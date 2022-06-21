Ex-Amazon Coder Convicted Over Capital One Data Breach

By Cara Salvatore (June 21, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon.com Inc. employee has been convicted of perpetrating the 2019 Capital One breach that affected over 100 million consumers, one of the first tests of a key anti-hacking law since the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed its scope last year. Software engineer Paige Thompson was convicted June 17 in Washington federal court in Seattle following a trial that began June 7. The trial was one of the first tests of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act since the U.S. Supreme Court, in Van Buren v. U.S., narrowed the scope of the statute, which bars accessing computer networks "without authorization" or "in...

