Once Avenatti Is Sentenced, Feds Plan To Drop Other Charges

By Lauren Berg (June 21, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Now that Michael Avenatti has pled guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one of tax fraud without a plea deal, prosecutors told a California federal judge Tuesday that they plan to drop the remaining 31 charges against the disgraced attorney as soon as he is sentenced. Avenatti, who is already serving five years behind bars for trying to extort $25 million from Nike and for defrauding his former client Stormy Daniels, pled guilty Thursday to a fraction of the charges he is facing in a case alleging that he siphoned five clients' settlement awards, as well as bifurcated charges of...

