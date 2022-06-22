Real Estate Rumors: EverWest, Apollo, Pebb Capital

By Andrew McIntyre (June 22, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Colorado-based EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased a Hialeah Gardens, Florida, warehouse for $43.15 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 10900 N.W. 146th St., a 164,298-square-foot warehouse, and the seller is Florida real estate firm Flightway Group, according to the report. The insurance arm of Apollo has loaned $170 million for a Long Island City office property, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The loan to developer 60 Guilders is for 3300 Northern Blvd., a 515,000-square-foot property, according to the report. Massachusetts-based Spot On Ventures has purchased a Hilton hotel in Miami Beach for $43.9 million, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS