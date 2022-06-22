Fox Rothschild Calls Conflict Allegation A 'Tall Tale'

By Andrew Strickler (June 22, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild lawyers representing aggrieved investors in a professional athlete startup asked a New York federal judge Tuesday to reject a "transparent" attempt to manufacture a conflict and an appearance of impropriety. In a motion opposing their disqualification, attorneys for investment group Cypress Holdings characterized the conflict narrative as "obvious litigation gamesmanship" in light of the lack of evidence of a real conflict of interest in Fox's representation of Cypress. Although one of the defendants in the case, GlassBridge Enterprises Inc., is a former Fox client, the firm's work was focused on pension plan negotiations and had nothing to do with...

