Key 'Varsity Blues' Witness Earns No-Jail Request From Feds

By Chris Villani (June 22, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT) -- A former University of Southern California soccer coach who conspired with the "Varsity Blues" mastermind to accept bribes should avoid prison time after cooperating and taking the stand during a successful prosecution, the government said in a memorandum Wednesday. Despite being more culpable than some of the other coaches who worked with William "Rick" Singer to get undeserving wealthy children into school by passing them off as recruited athletes, former USC women's soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin's actions after being arrested in the sweeping scheme are enough to warrant a time-served sentence, the government said. "Khosroshahin's early and complete acceptance of responsibility, genuine...

