NFL, Teams Say Arbitration Rule 'Clear' In Race Bias Case

By Patrick Hoff (June 22, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The NFL and six teams told a New York federal court that the proposed class action filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alleging the league systematically discriminated against Black coaches in its hiring decisions belongs in arbitration because of multiple employment agreements he signed. The league said in a motion to compel arbitration Tuesday that Flores, who has been coaching in the National Football League since 2008, is bound by contracts signed with each of the teams he worked for, each of which contains language requiring individual arbitration on a broad range of issues. Two other Black coaches, Steve...

