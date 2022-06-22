NFL Benefits Case Lays Bare 'Troubling' System, Judge Says

By Ivan Moreno (June 22, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge who ruled in favor of a former NFL running back in a disability payments dispute said the case pulled back the curtain on how the league's retirement plan determines who gets benefits, "and what lies behind it is far from pretty." In a Tuesday opinion, U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer explained her May bench ruling that The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it denied Michael Cloud's request to be in a higher benefit class. Judge Scholer blasted the six-member board that administers the plan for not...

