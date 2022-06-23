Construction Worker Reported To ICE Wins $650K At Trial

By Ivan Moreno (June 23, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal jury has found a construction company and its owner liable for retaliating against an employee by reporting him to immigration authorities after his on-the-job injury triggered a workplace investigation, awarding $650,000 in damages. Jurors on Tuesday awarded the employee, Jose Martin Paz Flores, $600,000 in punitive damages and $50,000 for emotional distress after finding Tara Construction Inc. and its CEO and owner Pedro Pirez violated whistleblower protections in the Occupational Safety and Health Act. Pirez reported Paz to a relative who is a detective with the Boston Police Department "for potentially fraudulent activity," according to a trial brief...

