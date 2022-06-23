High Court's Tribal Ruling May Enable More Gambling In Texas

By Mike Andrews, Miles Indest and Paul Chappell (June 23, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The tight grip on gambling in Texas may be loosening. On June 15, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Ysleta del Sur Pueblo v. Texas that the Lone Star State could not prohibit or regulate a Native American tribe's electronic bingo — though it looks like slot machines — because Texas allows other forms of bingo in the state. With this landmark ruling in their favor, Native American tribes may push even harder to obtain the right to offer casino-style games and sports betting on their Texas reservations. Historical Gaming Disputes and the Federal Restoration Act In 1987, Congress restored the...

