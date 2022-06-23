Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Wants Out Of Gaming Co.'s Equity Dispute Settlement

By Josh Liberatore (June 23, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An RSUI unit doesn't have to cover Rush Street Gaming's settlement with an executive who said he was denied an equity stake after the casino company went public, the insurer told an Illinois federal court, saying a liability policy excludes coverage for claims related to compensation and employment agreements.

In a suit filed Wednesday, RSUI Indemnity Co. said Rush Street can't get coverage for the settlement it reached with Tim Anderson in an underlying suit because the casino company's management liability policy doesn't cover allegations that it failed to deliver under an employment contract.

Anderson alleged that he and Rush Street...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!