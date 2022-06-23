Insurer Wants Out Of Gaming Co.'s Equity Dispute Settlement

By Josh Liberatore (June 23, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An RSUI unit doesn't have to cover Rush Street Gaming's settlement with an executive who said he was denied an equity stake after the casino company went public, the insurer told an Illinois federal court, saying a liability policy excludes coverage for claims related to compensation and employment agreements. In a suit filed Wednesday, RSUI Indemnity Co. said Rush Street can't get coverage for the settlement it reached with Tim Anderson in an underlying suit because the casino company's management liability policy doesn't cover allegations that it failed to deliver under an employment contract. Anderson alleged that he and Rush Street...

