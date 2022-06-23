White House, East Coast States Work To Boost Offshore Wind

By Nate Beck (June 23, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced a partnership with 11 East Coast governors to work through manufacturing, supply-chain and labor logistics in an effort to use offshore wind energy to power 10 million homes in the United States by 2030. President Joe Biden met with governors and labor leaders at the White House to signal the administration's commitment to expanding elements to support offshore wind energy, including prioritizing financing for projects, building workforce capacity and supplying materials for the projects. Offshore wind is a key component of the Biden administration's pledge to remove carbon from the United States energy grid by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS